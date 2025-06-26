Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Simpsons fans are reacting after an episode featuring the death of one of the show’s main characters, Marge Simpson – although that doesn’t mean Marge will be leaving our screens.

In an episode titled Estranger Things, the finale of the just-concluded 36th season of the animated series, it is revealed that the Simpsons matriarch is dead.

However, the catch is that the episode is set 35 years in the future.

In the flash-forward episode, the Simpsons family is fractured; Lisa has become the commissioner of the NBA, while Bart runs an unlicensed retirement home, where Homer lives, seemingly abandoned.

Based on the time frame, it would place Homer in his seventies, with the children in their early forties.

It is then revealed that Marge has passed away, as Homer is seen kneeling at her grave, with a tombstone reading, “Beloved wife, mother, pork‑chop seasoner,” as Sarah McLachlan sings “Marge passed before Homer, if you can believe it.”

Later, in a pre-recorded message Lisa finds, Marge urges the two siblings to reconcile, which they eventually do.

The episode then ends with Marge watching her children reunite from heaven, now married to Ringo Starr.

“I’m just so happy my kids are close again,” Marge says. “I’m just so glad we’re allowed to marry different people in heaven,” she tells Starr, as the two kiss and leave for the “Heaven Buffet”.

“Omg now why would they kill Marge off?” asked one fan. “I haven’t even watched The Simpsons in 10+ years but they really killed MARGE?!” said another.

Another fan wrote on Threads: “I’ve just heard the news about who died at the end of season 36 of The Simpsons and I am absolutely howling. I cannot. I won’t say the name in case you guys don’t know but this has ruined me.”

The Simpsons has already been renewed for four more seasons, and some fans are concerned about how the writers will maintain the quality of stories in the show as it looks likely to exceed 800 episodes.

“OK – Simpsons going till Season 40. The movie came out closer to when the show began than the present day. End it on a milestone year, I beg of you, before we lose more cast members,” said one fan.

A second wrote: “It’s like watching both your grandparents die a slow and painful death.”

The Simpsons can be watched on Disney+.