Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hugh Laurie was ‘really tricky’ to work with on The Night Manager, says creator

Tom Hiddleston returns in The Night Manager 2 trailer
  • The creator of The Night Manager, David Farr, revealed that Hugh Laurie was ”really tricky” to work with as he initially wanted to play the lead role of Jonathan Pine, not arms dealer Richard Roper.
  • Laurie's desire for the lead caused difficulties during the first season's production, as his notes focused on Tom Hiddleston's character.
  • The acclaimed BBC series, adapted from John le Carré's novel, won Golden Globes for both Laurie and Hiddleston in 2016.
  • A second season of The Night Manager is confirmed to arrive in the New Year, despite there being no sequel novel by le Carré.
  • The new series will feature returning cast members such as Olivia Colman and Alistair Petrie, alongside new additions including Camilla Morrone and Diego Calva.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in