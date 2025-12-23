Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The creator of the hit BBC series The Night Manager has said it was ”really tricky” working with Hugh Laurie on the first series as the actor “really wanted to play” Tom Hiddleston’s lead character.

The Night Manager, adapted from John le Carré’s 1993 novel, won Golden Globes for both Laurie and Hiddleston when it debuted in 2016 and a second season will finally arrive in the New Year.

Speaking at an event at London’s Blackheath Concert Halls, screenwriter David Farr explained that House actor Laurie had previously tried to option the novel and envisioned himself as soldier-turned-spy Jonathan Pine.

open image in gallery Laurie won a Golden Globe for his star tarn as arms dealer Richard Roper ( Getty Images )

When Farr finally got the project off the ground though, Hiddleston was signed up for the leading role while Laurie was cast as arms dealer Richard Roper.

“I was suddenly doing the television show and had written the first episode, and everyone liked it and Tom Hiddleston had signed up [as Pine],” Farr explained, as reported by MailOnline.

“But then Hugh became really tricky, because he had such fixed ideas and none of his notes were about his character [Roper] – they were all about Tom’s character – and I was like, “Give me a break.”’

Farr continued: “We’re fine now. I think if I’d been more mature, I could have dealt with it better. Hugh is a lovely man, very passionate. He’s not in the sequel that much, except in flashback.”

The Night Manager’s six-part first season was a hit with critics and won Golden Globes for a number of its cast, including Hiddleston and Laurie, who took home the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor accolades, respectively.

open image in gallery Hiddleston will return in series two ( BBC )

Olivia Colman, who played MI6 intelligence officer Angela Burr​​, also won Best Actress, while at the TV Baftas, Tom Hollander was named Best Supporting Actor for his star turn as Major Lance "Corky" Corkoran, Roper’s second in command.

Le Carré, who died 2020, never penned a sequel to his novel - but his sons previously told Vanity Fair that Farr came up with the idea for the second season in a dream, the night before Le Carré’s death.

“When a lot of writers pass, their estates contain all kinds of strict rules. Thou shalt not change this, or that,” Simon Cornwell said. “And my dad’s letter said, ‘You know what I stand for, respect what I stand for, but only you can figure out where to go next.’ And that is sort of the invitation.”

open image in gallery Hiddleston, Camilla Morrone and Diego Calva pictured in the new season ( BBC )

In a recent interview with The Independent, Alistair Petrie, who will reprise his role as Roper’s associate Sandy Langbourne in series two, said: “I’m gonna hazard a guess, I think [le Carré] would be very proud of the new one. But obviously there was no novel to base it on, so it’s a really hard thing to pull off.”

Also returning are Colman, Michael Nardone as another of Roper’s associates and Noah Jupe as his son, Daniel Roper. Indira Varma (Obsession), Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters) and Hayley Squires (Adult Material) will also star.

Two new characters, Roxana Bolaños and Teddy Dos Santos, will be played by Daisy Jones and the Six star Camilla Morrone and Narcos: Mexico actor Diego Calva.