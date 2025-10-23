Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to leave Strictly Come Dancing
- Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they will leave Strictly Come Dancing after the current series concludes.
- The popular presenting duo shared a video statement on Daly’s Instagram to confirm the news to fans.
- They stated that they always intended to leave the show together and believe now is the right time.
- Daly and Winkleman expressed their love for hosting the show and thanked the BBC and the entire production team.
- They will continue to host the remainder of the current series before their final farewell.