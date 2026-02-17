Creator of hit Hulu series confirms there won’t be another season
- The Hulu series Tell Me Lies will not be returning for a fourth season, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer announced.
- Oppenheimer confirmed that the recently released final episode of season three is the end of the series, writing, “This was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it.”
- She added, “Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”
- Based on Carola Lovering's novel, the series followed the toxic eight-year relationship between college students Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco.
- Fans were disappointed as the series’ popularity soared in January with the premiere of its third season after debuting in 2022 to decent viewership.
