Tell Me Lies fans outraged as creator confirms show is ending after season 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tell Me Lies is putting an end to the show’s toxic relationship — but some fans aren’t ready to let go.

Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer announced Monday that the Hulu series will not be returning for a fourth season, which came as a surprise to some disgruntled fans.

However, according to Oppenheimer, “this was always the ending my writing team and I had in mind, and we are insanely proud of it.”

“After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale,” she wrote on Instagram. “Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion.”

She continued: “My main goal has always been to protect the quality of the show and give you the best experience I can give you. And so, while it is bittersweet to leave something that has been such a happy experience, I am very grateful that we are able to tell a complete story with an intentional ending — a privilege very few shows get.

‘Tell Me Lies,’ starring Grace Van Patten, released its series finale Tuesday ( Disney )

“Thank you for loving our show,” Oppenheimer concluded, teasing, “We are excited to bring you more stories in the near future.”

Based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel of the same name, Tell Me Lies centers on the addictive and tumultuous relationship between college students Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) that permanently alters their lives and the people around them over an eight-year period. It also features Catherine Missal, Alicia Crowder, Spencer House, Sonia Mena and Branden Cook.

While the series debuted in 2022 to decent viewership, its popularity soared in January with the premiere of its third season. Yet, for both longtime viewers and new fans, Oppenheimer’s announcement felt abrupt, as it seemed like the show was just finding its groove.

“The fact that this was dropped on us at 9 pm is giving Stephen DeMarco level toxic,” one fan commented on Oppenheimer’s post.

“So you’re just breaking up with us?!” a second reacted in disbelief, with a third adding: “IM ACTUALLY UPSET WHAT THE HELL.”

“You could have at least made some more episodes this season instead of 8,” a fourth insisted, while another noted: “Can’t wait to see how it’s going to end, but ngl, I am going to miss the show.”

The Independent has contacted Disney for comment.

The series finale of Tell Me Lies is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.