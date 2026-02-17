Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance in Winter Olympics video

Taylor Swift lends voice to special Winter Olympics video ahead of major competition for Team USA
  • Taylor Swift has introduced Team USA's three female figure skaters, the “Blade Angles” – Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito – for the 2026 Olympics in Milan.
  • Swift's voice featured in an NBC Olympics video, where she referred to the skaters as "three American Showgirls on ice," referencing her latest album, 'The Life of A Showgirl'.
  • She individually praised each skater, highlighting Amber Glenn's resilience, Alysa Liu's return to skating on her own terms, and Isabeau Levito's family connection to Milan.
  • The trio are strong competitors, with Glenn and Liu having made previous Olympic appearances and Levito making her debut after winning a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships.
  • The skaters, who have spoken about their strong friendship, are set to compete in the Women’s Single Skating Short Programme and Free Skate events this week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in