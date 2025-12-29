Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s generous Christmas gifts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly surprised employees at Arrowhead Stadium with cash gifts over Christmas.
  • Stadium employee Robyn Gentry received $600 from the couple and Travis's mother, Donna Kelce, after a Kansas City Chiefs game.
  • Gentry described the gesture as equivalent to two weeks' wages and framed one of the $100 notes as a keepsake.
  • This act of kindness follows Swift's significant bonuses given to her Eras Tour team, as highlighted in her recently released docuseries.
  • Swift explained her philosophy of sharing success with her crew, leading to emotional reactions from recipients of the tour bonuses.
