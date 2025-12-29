Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift extended her holiday generosity to fiancé Travis Kelce’s workplace this Christmas, as the couple reportedly surprised Arrowhead Stadium employees with cash gifts.

After Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, stadium employee Robyn Gentry shared the unexpected moment in a post to the Taylor Swift’s Vault Facebook group. She wrote that she was working through her end-of-season duties when security escorted in Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, along with the tight end and the Grammy-winning singer.

According to Gentry, the trio enthusiastically wished everyone a “Merry Christmas” before handing her an envelope. Inside was $600 in cash.

“They were gone, and I stopped to look at what was in my hand… $600,” Gentry wrote. “My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for eight kids.”

Gentry said she was so overwhelmed by the gesture that she began crying and couldn’t bring herself to spend the money. Instead, she framed one of the $100 bills as a keepsake and shared a photo of the framed bill alongside the remaining cash.

open image in gallery Gentry explained that she could not bring herself to spend any of the $600 Swift and Kelce gifted her ( Facebook/Robyn Gentry )

open image in gallery Swift, Kelce, and his mother delivered Christmas Day gifts to Arrowhead Stadium employees ( Getty Images )

“Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people,” she wrote. “It’s very true — incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and happy birthday to me.”

Swift’s latest act of kindness follows renewed attention on how she rewarded members of her Eras Tour team for their work.

In her recently released docuseries The End of an Era, Swift offered a behind-the-scenes look at how she distributed bonuses to her tour crew. In the second episode, released earlier this month, Swift revealed that she prepared gifts for every team member at the end of each leg of the tour.

“Bonus day is so important,” Swift said in the series, explaining that she wanted to set a precedent that when a tour grosses more than expected, the people working on the road should share in that success.

While Swift did not disclose the specific amounts given to each team member, the docuseries captured their emotional reactions. In one clip, production assistant Max Holmes appeared stunned as he opened his envelope.

“I’m gonna pass out,” he said.

Swift also gathered her onstage crew — including dancers and band members — to personally hand out bonuses. Dancer Kameron Saunders read his handwritten note aloud.

“Dearest Kam, we’ve traveled the world like we set out to do. We’ve dazzled the crowds, but we’ve missed family too. My full gratitude doesn’t come from a bank, but here’s [bleep] dollars just to say thanks. Love, Taylor,” he read, as the rest of the crew erupted in tears.