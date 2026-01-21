Taylor Swift just made history again with Songwriters Hall of Fame honor
- Taylor Swift is among the inductees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class.
- And at 36 years old, she is now the youngest woman, by nearly a decade, to receive the honor.
- Other 2026 inductees include Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart.
- Non-performer songwriters such as Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff will also be inducted.
- The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 11 in New York City.