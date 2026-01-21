Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taylor Swift just made history again with Songwriters Hall of Fame honor

The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 11 in New York City
The induction ceremony is scheduled for June 11 in New York City (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Taylor Swift is among the inductees for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame class.
  • And at 36 years old, she is now the youngest woman, by nearly a decade, to receive the honor.
  • Other 2026 inductees include Kiss founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart.
  • Non-performer songwriters such as Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, and Walter Afanasieff will also be inducted.
  • The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 11 in New York City.
