Taylor Swift’s Opalite music video was just released. How to watch

Swift’s marketing team announced the video release Wednesday
Swift’s marketing team announced the video release Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Taylor Swift released the music video for Opalite at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, but you won’t be able to watch it on YouTube right away.
  • The video came out on Spotify Premium and Apple Music first, which both require subscriptions, before hitting YouTube Sunday at 8 am.
  • Fans who don’t have Spotify Premium or Apple Music subscriptions can see if a free trial is available. Her team announced the release on her website and shared a link to access it.
  • Swift didn’t initially say anything about the music video but she changed her profile photo ahead of the release. Then on Friday morning, she posted a carousel of images giving fans a peek.
  • Fans also had the chance to buy a new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl Friday, until supplies last.

