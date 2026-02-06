Taylor Swift’s Opalite music video was just released. How to watch
- Taylor Swift released the music video for Opalite at 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, but you won’t be able to watch it on YouTube right away.
- The video came out on Spotify Premium and Apple Music first, which both require subscriptions, before hitting YouTube Sunday at 8 am.
- Fans who don’t have Spotify Premium or Apple Music subscriptions can see if a free trial is available. Her team announced the release on her website and shared a link to access it.
- Swift didn’t initially say anything about the music video but she changed her profile photo ahead of the release. Then on Friday morning, she posted a carousel of images giving fans a peek.
- Fans also had the chance to buy a new Opalite blue pearlescent vinyl Friday, until supplies last.
