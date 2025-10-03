The meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce-inspired song
- Taylor Swift appeared on The Graham Norton Show to discuss her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on 3 October.
- She confirmed that the track “Opalite” is dedicated to her fiancé, American football star Travis Kelce, whose birthstone is an opal.
- Swift revealed that “Opalite” is Kelce's favourite song from the new album and described it as a metaphor for creating one's own happiness.
- The singer also spoke about her engagement to Kelce, detailing his elaborate proposal which involved building a garden at his home.
- The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift's first album since announcing her engagement and features 12 songs, including a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.