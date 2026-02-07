This is the exact chat show moment that inspired Taylor Swift’s new music video
- Taylor Swift's latest music video was inspired by a moment during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
- In October, Swift was a guest on the BBC talk show to promote her album, alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.
- During the programme, Domhnall Gleeson jokingly expressed a desire to star in one of Swift's music videos, which sparked the idea for her.
- A week later, Swift had written a script for her song “Opalite”, with Gleeson cast in the starring role.
- Upon the video's release on 6 February, Swift stated her wish for all her fellow Graham Norton guests, including Graham himself, to be involved in the project.
