Taylor Swift stuns at best friend’s wedding in controversial gown
- Taylor Swift attended the New Year's Eve wedding of her close friend, Este Haim, in California.
- She wore a tight-fitting gold sequined gown, accessorized with statement earrings and a tan shawl.
- The choice of outfit sparked a debate among fans and online users regarding its appropriateness for a wedding guest.
- Critics argued the bold, metallic dress was too “loud” and could potentially upstage the bride.
- Supporters defended Swift, stating the sequined attire was suitable for a New Year's Eve celebration and a formal evening wedding.