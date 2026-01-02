Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Taylor Swift stuns at best friend’s wedding in controversial gown

Taylor Swift reveals her post Eras Tour show rituals
  • Taylor Swift attended the New Year's Eve wedding of her close friend, Este Haim, in California.
  • She wore a tight-fitting gold sequined gown, accessorized with statement earrings and a tan shawl.
  • The choice of outfit sparked a debate among fans and online users regarding its appropriateness for a wedding guest.
  • Critics argued the bold, metallic dress was too “loud” and could potentially upstage the bride.
  • Supporters defended Swift, stating the sequined attire was suitable for a New Year's Eve celebration and a formal evening wedding.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in