Gary Barlow makes admission about new Take That Netflix documentary
- Gary Barlow admitted it was "really hard" to watch old footage of Take That for a new Netflix documentary exploring the pop group's history.
- The three-part documentary, directed by David Soutar, delves into the band's rise to fame, Robbie Williams's 1995 departure, and their eventual reunion and chart success.
- Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen provided new interviews, while archive footage of Williams and Jason Orange is also featured.
- Donald discussed his past struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts after the band's initial split, noting that fame remains a "real struggle" for him.
- Barlow expressed relief at reconciling with Williams, describing it as an "enormous weight being lifted," with the documentary set for release on 27 January ahead of their summer comeback tour.