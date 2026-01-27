Take That chronicle their fame, fallout and forgiveness in Netflix documentary
- A new three-part Netflix documentary, narrated by current Take That members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, charts the rise, fall, and comeback of the British boyband.
- The documentary reveals Gary Barlow's early struggles with songwriting pressure and his personal difficulties, including an eating disorder, following the band's initial split in 1996.
- It highlights a past comment by Barlow, who called Robbie Williams 'Blobby', which deeply affected Williams and was later addressed during their reconciliation.
- Mark Owen clarifies that the lyrics for Take That's comeback single 'Shine' were not exclusively about Robbie Williams, but rather a message of encouragement for all band members.
- The film details the emotional 2010 reunion of the original five members, including Robbie Williams, which led to the successful album Progress and helped resolve long-standing issues between Barlow and Williams.