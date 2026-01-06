Sydney Sweeney hit film getting sequel after ‘outpouring on social media’
- Lionsgate has confirmed a sequel to the psychological thriller The Housemaid, titled The Housemaid's Secret.
- Production for the follow-up is scheduled to commence later this year, drawing from the second book in Freida McFadden's bestselling trilogy.
- The original film, directed by Paul Feig and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, has been a significant box-office success, grossing over $75 million domestically and $33 million globally against a $35 million budget.
- Paul Feig and Sydney Sweeney are expected to return for the sequel, with Sweeney also taking on an executive producer role and Rebecca Sonnenshine writing the script.
- This success marks a major box-office victory for Sydney Sweeney, following a disappointing performance from her previous film, Christy.