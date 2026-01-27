Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney risks criminal charges over Hollywood sign stunt

The Reinvention of Sydney Sweeney
  • Actor Sydney Sweeney reportedly climbed the Hollywood sign as part of a promotional stunt for her new lingerie line, Syrn.
  • While she obtained a permit for filming, Sweeney allegedly did not secure permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to touch or climb the landmark's letters.
  • The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed that no such permission was granted, raising the possibility of criminal trespassing or vandalism charges against Sweeney and her production team.
  • Climbing the Hollywood sign is illegal, despite its location on public land, and can lead to fines of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail.
  • The Los Angeles Police Department has stated that no crime was committed in this incident, and consequently, no investigation is currently underway.
