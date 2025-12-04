Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried scold Today Show host in live TV interview

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried appeared on the Today Show
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried appeared on the Today Show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
  • Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried promoted their new psychological thriller, The Housemaid, on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday.
  • During the interview, host Willie Geist inadvertently prompted the actors to reveal a potential spoiler involving "blood" in the film.
  • The stars playfully scolded Geist for the slip, with Seyfried quickly correcting herself and Sweeney emphasising the need to avoid spoilers.
  • The Housemaid is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling 2022 book, depicting a live-in maid who uncovers dark secrets within a wealthy family.
  • Geist described the movie, which is out in cinemas on 19 December, as "aggressively insane" with a "diabolical twist."
