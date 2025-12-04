Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried scold Today Show host in live TV interview
- Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried promoted their new psychological thriller, The Housemaid, on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday.
- During the interview, host Willie Geist inadvertently prompted the actors to reveal a potential spoiler involving "blood" in the film.
- The stars playfully scolded Geist for the slip, with Seyfried quickly correcting herself and Sweeney emphasising the need to avoid spoilers.
- The Housemaid is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling 2022 book, depicting a live-in maid who uncovers dark secrets within a wealthy family.
- Geist described the movie, which is out in cinemas on 19 December, as "aggressively insane" with a "diabolical twist."