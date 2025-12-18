Susan Boyle sends message to Timothée Chalamet after unexpected praise
- Susan Boyle expressed her flattery after actor Timothée Chalamet named her as one of his five favourite Britons.
- Chalamet praised Boyle's iconic Britain's Got Talent performance of ’I Dreamed a Dream', describing it as a globally impactful moment.
- Boyle said she was ‘incredible touched’ by Chalamet’s comments in a social media post. “I wish you every success as you continue to dream your own dream,” she wrote to the actor on Instagram.
- The actor's list of great Britons also included Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, and hip hop artist Fakemink.
- Boyle, who achieved two US number one albums after her 'Britain's Got Talent' success, recently returned to a recording studio following a stroke in April 2022.