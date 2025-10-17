Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why Strictly star missed last week’s show and when will he return?

Stefan Davies and Dianne Buswell share Strictly update after missing live show through illness
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stefan Dennis missed last week's show after suffering an episode of vertigo.
  • The 66-year-old Neighbours actor confirmed on It Takes Two that he received hospital care and is now recovered.
  • Dennis will return to the competition this week with his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, to dance a Charleston.
  • Buswell denied online conspiracy theories suggesting her own illness or pregnancy was the real reason for their absence.
  • She clarified that Dennis was genuinely unwell and that she is 'fine' and 'very capable', despite being pregnant.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in