Strictly star to miss live show – what will happen to their place in the competition?

Strictly 2025 First Dance-off Contestants Announced
  • Neighbours star Stefan Dennis will not be performing in this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing live show.
  • Doctors advised Dennis to rest due to an illness he has been experiencing over the past few days.
  • As per Strictly rules, Dennis and his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, will receive a bye to next week's competition.
  • Buswell shared her support for Dennis on Instagram, calling him a 'trooper' and expressing hope for his return next week.
  • This marks another setback for the series, following previous withdrawals from contestants Dani Dyer and Kristian Nairn due to injury and medical reasons, respectively.
