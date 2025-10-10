Strictly star to miss live show – what will happen to their place in the competition?
- Neighbours star Stefan Dennis will not be performing in this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing live show.
- Doctors advised Dennis to rest due to an illness he has been experiencing over the past few days.
- As per Strictly rules, Dennis and his professional partner, Dianne Buswell, will receive a bye to next week's competition.
- Buswell shared her support for Dennis on Instagram, calling him a 'trooper' and expressing hope for his return next week.
- This marks another setback for the series, following previous withdrawals from contestants Dani Dyer and Kristian Nairn due to injury and medical reasons, respectively.