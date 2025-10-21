Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly cast reveal the meal they share after every show

Strictly stars reveal back stage show secret to The Independent
  • Strictly Come Dancing stars have revealed a surprising backstage secret from the show.
  • Celebrities Lewis Cope and Balvinder Sopal, alongside professional partners Katya Jones and Julian Caillon, disclosed that the cast and crew are treated to Domino's pizza after every live show.
  • Julian Caillon expressed amazement at the quantity of pizzas ordered, while Cope estimated around 100 pizzas are delivered nightly.
  • Cope shared his preference for Texas BBQ pizza, and Jones said she favours thin and crispy pepperoni.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in