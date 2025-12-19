Strictly judge received misogynistic abuse after fan favourite was eliminated
- Shirley Ballas claimed she received the brunt of the blame for Lewis Cope’s elimination from Strictly Come Dancing, despite male judges giving similar or lower scores.
- Ballas stated she faces misogynistic criticism, noting that she and fellow female judge Motsi Mabuse receive abuse that male judges Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke do not.
- She recounted being 'called every name in the book' by a journalist who blamed her for Cope's departure after she commented his performance 'wasn't his best day'.
- Strictly finalist Amber Davies was also hit with negative comments regarding her previous dancing experience in West End musicals.
- Davies believes viewers are mistaking her confidence for arrogance and are unwilling to 'warm to' her, despite her ambition and hard work.