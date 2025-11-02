Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fifth celebrity to leave Strictly revealed

Ellie Goldstein exits Strictly Come Dancing following emotional dance-off
  • CBBC actor Ellie Goldstein and her professional partner Vito Coppola were the fifth celebrity couple to be eliminated from the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
  • Goldstein, the first contestant with Down's syndrome to participate in the main series, faced EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon in the dance-off.
  • The judges chose to save Sopal and Caillon, who had scored 28 points, over Goldstein and Coppola, who received 27 points for their Tango.
  • Coppola expressed immense pride in Goldstein, stating she had “changed his life” and become like a “little sister”, while Goldstein praised Coppola's kindness.
  • The pair are scheduled to discuss their journey on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Monday, 3 November.
