Fifth celebrity to leave Strictly revealed
- CBBC actor Ellie Goldstein and her professional partner Vito Coppola were the fifth celebrity couple to be eliminated from the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
- Goldstein, the first contestant with Down's syndrome to participate in the main series, faced EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon in the dance-off.
- The judges chose to save Sopal and Caillon, who had scored 28 points, over Goldstein and Coppola, who received 27 points for their Tango.
- Coppola expressed immense pride in Goldstein, stating she had “changed his life” and become like a “little sister”, while Goldstein praised Coppola's kindness.
- The pair are scheduled to discuss their journey on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Monday, 3 November.