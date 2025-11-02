Ellie Goldstein becomes fifth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CBBC actor Ellie Goldstein has become the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 23-year-old model, who is the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part on the main series of the show, was ousted from the competition alongside her professional partner Vito Coppola.

The pair faced EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and her partner Julian Caillon in the dreaded dance off. As is mandatory, both couples performed their routines from Saturday’s show again, with Goldstein and Coppola dancing a Tango to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and Sopal and Caillon dancing the Rumba to “Stay” by pop duo Shakespears Sister.

The judges opted to save Sopal and Caillon, who scored 28 points for their routine on Saturday, while Goldstein and Coppola scored 27 points.

Coppola told Goldstein: “Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you, and you did really change my life so much.

“You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself ‘Please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life?’ And now you [have] arrived.”

He continued: “I've never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you're my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side.”

open image in gallery Ellie Goldstein has become the fifth celebrity to be eliminated from 'Strictly Come Dancing' ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy )

Asked about dancing with Coppola, Goldstein said: “I've enjoyed it so much! He is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you [Coppola].”

The pair will appear on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two this Monday, 3 November to discuss their time on the show and reflect on their journey together.

Goldstein follows in the footsteps of former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, rugby player Chris Robshaw, TV star Ross King and former Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner as the first celebrities eliminated from the 2025 series.

open image in gallery The star was in the dreaded dance off alongside 'EastEnders' star Balvinder Sopal ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy )

Sunday's results show also featured a performance from singer and Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns, who sang How to Be Human alongside choreography from dancers Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu.

Strictly’s professional dancers also performed a Monsters’ Ball group dance during the show to continue on Saturday Night’s spooky theme.

The remaining nine couples will return to the ballroom on Saturday, 8 November a 6.25pm, with the results show on Sunday, 9 November at 7.10pm.