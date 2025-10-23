Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Claudia Winkleman says Strictly’s new hosts will be ‘magnificent’

Tess Daly speaks of new opportunities week before announcing Strictly exit
  • Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they will be stepping down as hosts of Strictly Come Dancing after the current series concludes in December.
  • The presenting duo said they always intended to leave together and that “now feels like the right time” after co-hosting the show for many years.
  • Winkleman, who joined the main programme in 2014, expressed confidence that the new hosts would be “magnificent” and take Strictly “to new heights”.
  • The BBC has not yet confirmed their replacements, but bookmakers have already released predictions for potential new presenters.
  • Among the favourites are Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball, current It Takes Two hosts Janette Manrara and Fleur East, and Roman Kemp.
