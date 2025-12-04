Two more Strictly stars to return for 2026 live tour
- Model Ellie Goldstein and Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison are confirmed to join the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.
- Goldstein will reunite with her professional partner Vito Coppola, and Pattison will dance with Kai Widdrington.
- The tour will feature 30 shows across the UK, running from 23 January to 15 February next year, commencing at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.
- They will join previously announced couples Harry Aikines-Aryeety and Karen Hauer, and La Voix and Aljaz Skorjanec, alongside judges and host Jeanette Manrara.
- Each performance will include a British Sign Language interpreter, displayed on large screens for audience accessibility.