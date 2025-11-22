Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly star achieves rare feat during Blackpool special

Lewis Cope scores 40 during Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special
  • Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones achieved their second perfect score of 40 on Strictly Come Dancing.
  • Their impressive Charleston routine, performed live from Blackpool to Arctic Monkeys' 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor', earned them 10s from all four judges.
  • Judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke lauded their energy, synchronicity, and breathtaking performance, with Craig Revel Horwood simply calling it 'Fabulous'.
  • Fans also praised Cope's performance, with one viewer suggesting he had already won the 2025 series and another stating they would have given him 110 points.
  • Elsewhere in the show, former England footballer Karen Carney scored 39 points, and Drag Race star La Voix withdrew due to injury, resulting in no elimination this week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in