Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly star’s ‘Nana’ sends touching video of support following elimination

Strictly star’s ‘nana’ sends touching video of support following elimination
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Lewis Cope received a touching video message from his grandmother, “Nana Dot”.
  • The heartwarming clip was played during Monday's episode (8 December) of Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.
  • Lewis Cope and his professional dance partner, Katya Jones, were the latest pair to be eliminated from the BBC competition.
  • Nana Dot expressed her pride, telling the duo, “You took us on some journey. Saturday night's not going to be the same. Last orders at the Strictly bar!”
  • Only four couples remain in the competition as they head into the semi-finals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in