Strictly’s Katya Jones fights back tears as she praises ‘best dancer’ Lewis Cope after shock exit

Strictly's Lewis Cope 'best celebrity male dancer show has ever had' says shocked Katya Jones after show exit
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones and her partner Lewis Cope have been eliminated from the competition.
  • The pair found themselves in the bottom two after the public vote on Sunday (7 December).
  • They faced off against reality television personality Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off.
  • The judging panel ultimately decided to save Davies and Kuzmin, leading to Cope and Jones's exit.
  • Jones praised Cope, a former Emmerdale star, as the 'best male celebrity dancer show has ever had' following their departure.
