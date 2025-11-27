Strictly’s La Voix makes major announcement after quitting show due to foot injury
- Drag artist La Voix, real name Christopher Dennis, is set to play Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland tour of Annie the musical.
- This new role follows La Voix's recent withdrawal from Strictly Come Dancing due to a foot injury.
- The performer, a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2024 and a Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist in 2014, expressed devastation about leaving the dancing competition.
- The Annie tour will commence at New Wimbledon Theatre on 23 May next year, with La Voix performing in cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester.
- La Voix is also scheduled to appear in the Jack And The Beanstalk pantomime at Wycombe Swan from 12 December.