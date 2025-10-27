Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reacts to emotional family message after Strictly exit
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the former Chelsea star, became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.
- He lost the dance-off to Amber Davies and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin on Sunday's show.
- Speaking on It Takes Two, Hasselbaink fought back tears as he discussed his departure from the BBC show.
- He revealed his daughters were sad but proud of him for stepping outside his comfort zone, after being shown a clip of his family.
- Watch the video in full above