Fans say Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was ‘robbed’ after shock Strictly exit
- Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.
- The pair found themselves in the bottom two and lost the dance-off to West End star Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.
- Hasselbaink's departure came as a shock to viewers, as he had achieved his personal best score of 30 the previous night and had not been in the bottom two before.
- Fans on social media said that Hasselbaink was “robbed”; they said he embodied the spirit of Strictly and was showing significant improvement.
- The remaining 10 couples will return for the Halloween special on 1 November.