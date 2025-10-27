Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fans say Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was ‘robbed’ after shock Strictly exit

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink becomes fourth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing
  • Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday.
  • The pair found themselves in the bottom two and lost the dance-off to West End star Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.
  • Hasselbaink's departure came as a shock to viewers, as he had achieved his personal best score of 30 the previous night and had not been in the bottom two before.
  • Fans on social media said that Hasselbaink was “robbed”; they said he embodied the spirit of Strictly and was showing significant improvement.
  • The remaining 10 couples will return for the Halloween special on 1 November.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in