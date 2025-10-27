Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Strictly viewers ‘devastated’ over ‘biggest surprise’ elimination of series as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink leaves show

Fans said ‘Jimmy is what Strictly is meant to be about’

Ellie Harrison
Monday 27 October 2025 02:23 EDT
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink becomes fourth celebrity eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly viewers have said they are “devastated” after former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the 2025 series tonight.

The Dutch sportsman, 53, and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were booted out of the competition on Sunday’s results show (26 October), after finding themselves in the bottom two with West End star Amber Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

In the dance off, Hasselbaink and Oakley performed their American Smooth to “Purple Rain” by Prince, and Davies and Kuzmin danced the Cha Cha Cha to “Break Free” by Ariana Grande.

Ultimately, the judges decided to save Davies and Kuzmin.

The two pairs in this week's dance off
The two pairs in this week's dance off (BBC)

Hasselbaink’s early departure has come as a shock to viewers, given that he received his personal best score of 30 on Saturday’s episode (placing sixth on the leaderboard), and hadn’t appeared in the bottom two during the first weeks of the competition.

Hasselbaink and Oakley dance during 'Icons Week' on Strictly
Hasselbaink and Oakley dance during 'Icons Week' on Strictly (BBC)

“Jimmy is what Strictly is meant to be about,” wrote one disappointed fan on X. “A celebrity with little or no professional dancing living in the moment and enjoying the competition. Such a shame Jimmy and Lauren were eliminated this early as they were so good .”

Another added: “I think if this weeks #strictly dance off has taught us anything, it’s VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE, or the BETTER DANCERS of the night... NOT who people encourage you to vote for. Because WTF is this dance off? NEITHER couple deserved to be there!!!”

A third said: “Jimmy and Lauren have been improving every single week and he's been the biggest suprise of the series for me. He shouldn't be in the dance off.”

“I was genuinely excited to see where Jimmy could go on his Strictly journey,” shared a fourth. “To have it end so prematurely is devastating. I think there was a possibility he could get to QF, SF or even the final. He had so much growth still in him. So angry. Robbed.”

The remaining 10 couples will return to the ballroom for next week’s Halloween special, on Saturday 1 November at 6.35pm, with the results show on Sunday 2 November at 7.15pm.

