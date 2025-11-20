Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly star George Clarke shares mum’s reaction to dance performed in her honour

Stricly's George Clark on mother's reaction after revealing she has cancer live on air
  • Strictly Come Dancing contestant George Clarke dedicated a Rumba to his mother following her recent cancer diagnosis.
  • He revealed the dedication on air on Saturday, 15 November, stating it was a special gesture as he felt unable to help her in other ways.
  • Appearing on It Takes Two on Thursday, 20 November, Clarke discussed his parents' reaction to the performance.
  • Clarke shared that both his mother and father were "unbelievably proud" and "really happy with it".
  • Host Janette Manrara commended the Rumba, describing it as a "special gift" from Clarke to his mother.
