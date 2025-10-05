Strictly celebrity most likely to be eliminated tonight revealed
- Ross King is the celebrity contestant most likely to be eliminated in the first results show of Strictly Come Dancing, according to bookmakers.
- The This Morning star is currently at the bottom of the leaderboard, having scored 10 points in week one and 15 points in week two.
- The first elimination will be revealed during the results show on Sunday, 5 October, after the two couples with the fewest votes compete in a dance-off.
- Motsi Mabuse has been given the responsibility of casting the deciding vote for this initial elimination.
- King became emotional after his waltz performance, expressing his hope to inspire older men to try dancing.