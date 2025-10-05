Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly celebrity most likely to be eliminated tonight revealed

(BBC)
  • Ross King is the celebrity contestant most likely to be eliminated in the first results show of Strictly Come Dancing, according to bookmakers.
  • The This Morning star is currently at the bottom of the leaderboard, having scored 10 points in week one and 15 points in week two.
  • The first elimination will be revealed during the results show on Sunday, 5 October, after the two couples with the fewest votes compete in a dance-off.
  • Motsi Mabuse has been given the responsibility of casting the deciding vote for this initial elimination.
  • King became emotional after his waltz performance, expressing his hope to inspire older men to try dancing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in