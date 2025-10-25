Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch pregnant Strictly star Dianne Buswell cartwheel in defiant message to trolls

Pregnant Dianne Buswell hits back at trolls with defiant dance routine
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has responded to online criticism regarding her participation in the show while pregnant.
  • Buswell, who is expecting her first child with partner Joe Sugg, posted a defiant video on TikTok on Friday, 24 October.
  • The video shows her performing a cartwheel, accompanied by a caption addressing those who object to a pregnant woman dancing.
  • She wrote, "For all those people saying they can’t watch a pregnant girl dance. I just can’t help it when I hear the beat."
  • Buswell had previously denied claims that her celebrity partner, Stefan Dennis, withdrew from the show to accommodate her pregnancy.
