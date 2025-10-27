Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood takes down contestant with brutal remark

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood shares brutal remark about Alex Kingston
  • Craig Revel Horwood criticised Strictly Come Dancing contestant Alex Kingston's rumba, describing her dancing as "dull" during an appearance on It Takes Two.
  • Horwood stated that Kingston's performance, which scored 32 and received a 10 from Shirley Ballas, was "overmarked".
  • He expressed a desire for Kingston to incorporate "more pizzazz and splash" and take "bigger risks" in her routines.
  • The judge suggested that Kingston's performances sometimes become "a little bit same" despite her strong technique and acting ability.
  • Watch the video in full above.
