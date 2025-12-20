Strictly Come Dancing winner revealed after emotional final
- The 2025 Strictly Come Dancing winners have been revealed after three months of fierce competition.
- Former footballer Karen Carney and her professional partner Carlos Gu have been crowned the champions and awarded the prestigious Glitterball trophy.
- It was an emotional final as long-serving hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman presented their final live show before stepping down.
- Each couple performed three routines, including a Showdance, their favourite from the series, and a judges' selected dance.
- After she was announced as the winner, Carney said: “I can’t believe it. I just want to say thank you to everybody that has supported our journey, and supported us. Thank you to this wonderful gentleman, we are a team and I couldn’t have done it without you,” with Gu adding, “You changed my life. To the girls and boys watching at home, dream big and be proud and never give up.”