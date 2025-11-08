Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly schedule explained: Professional dancer Alexis Warr tells all

Alexis Breaks Down The Typical Week On Strictly
  • Strictly Come Dancing professional Alexis Warr has outlined the demanding weekly schedule of the show, admitting there is "not a lot of sleep involved".
  • Warr explained that Mondays and Tuesdays are often the most challenging as the celebrity partners begin to "settle into the dance".
  • Her partner, George Clarke, humorously suggested that he hopes this difficulty is a common experience for all contestants.
  • Warr highlighted the extensive behind-the-scenes work involved, from initial blocking sessions to the live show day.
  • Despite the busy nature of the schedule, Warr expressed her enjoyment, stating it is the closest dancers get to a "nine-to-five" job.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in