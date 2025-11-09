The Strictly leaderboard as competition reaches halfway point
- Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in week seven, achieving a near-perfect score of 39 for their tango.
- Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin secured second place with 38 points for their disco-infused salsa.
- La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec were at the bottom of the leaderboard, receiving 29 points.
- Last week, model Ellie Goldstein was eliminated from the competition after a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.
- The next celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing will be revealed during Sunday evening’s results show.