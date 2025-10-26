Strictly viewers bemoan inconsistency in judges’ scoring
- Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing expressed widespread dissatisfaction with the judges' inconsistent scoring during the latest "Icons Week" episode.
- The episode, the first since hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their departure, featured contestants embodying famous musical figures.
- Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope topped the leaderboard with 34 points, while YouTuber George Clarke was at the bottom with 27, a decision many fans contested.
- Fans criticised specific scores, arguing that some pairings were overscored and others, like EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, received unfairly low marks.
- Despite the general discontent, some viewers praised the significant improvement shown by drag queen La Voix, who scored 28 points after a low score the previous week.