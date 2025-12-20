Amber Davies thanks boyfriend ahead of Strictly final
- Amber Davies thanked her family and boyfriend, Ben Joyce, for their support ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final.
- The West End star, 29, is set to compete against George Clarke and Karen Carney for the glitterball trophy on Saturday (20 December).
- Davies expressed her gratitude for her "rock solid" support system, stating she would remember the experience for the rest of her life.
- Her appreciation follows a period of online abuse and criticism regarding her dance background.
- Davies also faced backlash for defeating fan-favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter-finals, with her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin defending her.