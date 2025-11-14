Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Which celebrities will return for Strictly’s Blackpool special?

Strictly announces big change for Blackpool as four celebrities return
  • The Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special this weekend will feature a host of returning finalists and musical guests.
  • Former finalists Ashley Roberts, Jay McGuiness, Layton Williams and Danny Mac will perform their memorable routines on the Sunday results show.
  • Lewis Capaldi will perform with the professional dancers, while Olly Murs is also scheduled for a performance during the weekend's episodes.
  • Pop group Steps will perform alongside the professional dancers, celebrities, and judges during the live special on Saturday.
  • Award-winning dance troupe Diversity will collaborate with the Strictly professionals for a unique group number blending hip-hop and Hollywood styles.
