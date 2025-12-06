Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Strictly contestant consoled by judge after emotionally charged dance

Strictly's Balvinder Sopal fights back tears after dance mistakes
  • EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal delivered an emotionally charged Viennese waltz on Strictly Come Dancing to "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman.
  • Sopal, who has previously faced elimination several times, broke down in tears after her poignant performance with professional partner Julian Caillon.
  • Judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas offered high praise, with Ballas stating Sopal would "always be a hero" and her performance gave her "chills".
  • Motsi Mabuse comforted Sopal, acknowledging the emotion conveyed through the dance, while Craig Revel Horwood noted some technical flaws but praised the performance's flow and feeling.
  • The performance was part of the show's musicals special, which also featured other routines and will include a performance by the Strictly professionals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in