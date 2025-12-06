Strictly contestant consoled by judge after emotionally charged dance
- EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal delivered an emotionally charged Viennese waltz on Strictly Come Dancing to "Never Enough" from The Greatest Showman.
- Sopal, who has previously faced elimination several times, broke down in tears after her poignant performance with professional partner Julian Caillon.
- Judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas offered high praise, with Ballas stating Sopal would "always be a hero" and her performance gave her "chills".
- Motsi Mabuse comforted Sopal, acknowledging the emotion conveyed through the dance, while Craig Revel Horwood noted some technical flaws but praised the performance's flow and feeling.
- The performance was part of the show's musicals special, which also featured other routines and will include a performance by the Strictly professionals.