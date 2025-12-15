Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Strictly makes announcement about former contestant just days before final

Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin delivers emotional message to Amber Davies
  • Lewis Cope, George Clarke, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Layton Williams are confirmed to join the Strictly Come Dancing live UK tour next year.
  • Cope, who was eliminated just two weeks ago, will dance with Katya Jones, Clarke with Alexis Warr, Hasselbaink with Lauren Oakley, and Williams with Nikita Kuzmin.
  • Other contestants from this year's series, including Ellie Goldstein, Vicky Pattison, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, and drag artist La Voix, will also participate.
  • The tour will feature 30 shows across the UK, including Glasgow, London, and Manchester, running from 23 January to 15 February 2026, starting in Birmingham.
  • Clarke, meanwhile, will also be competing in this year’s final on Saturday alongside fellow contestants Karen Carney and Amber Davies.
