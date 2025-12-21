Former Strictly pro supports Amber Davies after online abuse
- Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan has defended 2025 finalist Amber Davies.
- Davies faced extensive social media abuse following her participation in the competition.
- The criticism was reportedly due to her dance background and her progression over fan-favourite Lewis Cope.
- Karen Carney and her partner Carlos Gu ultimately won the glitterball trophy, defeating Davies and George Clarke.
- Jordan said on BBC Breakfast that viewers are not obliged to vote for her, but should refrain from sending hateful messages.