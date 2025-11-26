Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boyband star confirmed for special Strictly show

First Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special celebrity announced
  • Brian McFadden, formerly of Westlife, has expressed his excitement about joining the line-up for the upcomingStrictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
  • He will partner with professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas, revealing his daughter Ruby's obsession with the show influenced his decision to participate.
  • Other celebrities vying for the festive glitterball trophy include comedian Babatunde Aleshe, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, television personality Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.
  • The special will be presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, featuring judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.
  • This Christmas special will mark the final appearance on Strictly for hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who announced their departure in October.
