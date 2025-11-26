Boyband star confirmed for special Strictly show
- Brian McFadden, formerly of Westlife, has expressed his excitement about joining the line-up for the upcomingStrictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.
- He will partner with professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas, revealing his daughter Ruby's obsession with the show influenced his decision to participate.
- Other celebrities vying for the festive glitterball trophy include comedian Babatunde Aleshe, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, television personality Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.
- The special will be presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, featuring judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.
- This Christmas special will mark the final appearance on Strictly for hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who announced their departure in October.