Sixth contestant announced for Strictly Christmas special

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden has expressed his "real excitement" at joining the line-up for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The Irish musician, 45, is set to take to the iconic ballroom floor alongside professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas this December.

Speaking on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, McFadden revealed the personal significance of his participation. "I was really excited because my little daughter Ruby is absolutely obsessed with Strictly this year," he explained.

"So as soon as she comes home from school, it’s back on. We watch Saturday’s and Sunday’s every single day, so we’ve really got into it. And then when I got the phone call to do the Christmas Special, I was like ‘you’ve got to be kidding, what about timing for that’? So our household is so excited right now, they’re even watching at home."

McFadden will be the sixth celebrity to compete on this year’s show ( Getty Images )

He will be joined by a host of other celebrities vying for the festive glitterball trophy, including comedian Babatunde Aleshe, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, television personality Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.

McFadden shared his delight at reuniting with a familiar face during rehearsals. "I actually bumped into Mel the other day when we were rehearsing. So I haven’t seen Mel since way back in the kind of ’90s pop days. So it was lovely to see her. But look at that line-up. I know Scarlett’s supposed to be an amazing dancer. I’ve heard that she’s incredible."

Dublin-born McFadden departed Westlife in 2004, later forming the duo Boyzlife with Boyzone’s Keith Duffy.

The special, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will feature judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke. Six couples will compete to be crowned the Christmas champion, following last year's victory by drag artist Tayce and Kai Widdrington.

The episode will be the final appearance on Strictly for Winkleman and Daly after announcing that the current series will be their last.

The pair broke the news in October as they shared a video statement to Daly’s Instagram feed, describing their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.

Viewers can catch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.